The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $62,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

BA stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,066. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.15 and a 200 day moving average of $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

