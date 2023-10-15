The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

