The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 223,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on The Glimpse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.87 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 374.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 554,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Glimpse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRAR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.90.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

