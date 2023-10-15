The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -666.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.