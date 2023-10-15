The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.