The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
SGGEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.29.
The Sage Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.