The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

SGGEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

