The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS

