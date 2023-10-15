The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.