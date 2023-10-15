Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 608 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after buying an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

PNC opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.86. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

