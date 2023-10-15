Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 458 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Shares of MSI opened at $288.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

