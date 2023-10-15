Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Carrier Global by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Selway Asset Management raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Carrier Global by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $52.56 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.