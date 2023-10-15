Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $441,478,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,988,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,080,000 after buying an additional 500,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

