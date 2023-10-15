Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,555 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

