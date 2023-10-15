Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,968,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 484,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,469,000 after purchasing an additional 188,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.40. 560,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,464. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

