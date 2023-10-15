Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,924,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,611. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

