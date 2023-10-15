Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.12. 2,544,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.59 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

