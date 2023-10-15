Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

