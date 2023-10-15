Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,519,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,507,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.08 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.