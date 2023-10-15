Total Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.39. 1,239,201 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

