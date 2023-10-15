Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 342,331 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TLY
Totally Stock Down 4.6 %
About Totally
Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Totally
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.