Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.27

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09). Totally shares last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 342,331 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Totally from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Totally Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of £14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 14.65.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

