Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.60

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.60 and traded as high as C$70.20. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$69.46, with a volume of 1,202,110 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.64.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.3508443 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

