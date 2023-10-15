Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.9% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $190.94. 1,530,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,561. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.78 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

