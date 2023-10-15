Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.19. 737,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,284. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $206.72 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.