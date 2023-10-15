Tower View Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.46. 971,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,158. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $97.26 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

