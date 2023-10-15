Tower View Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,767. The firm has a market cap of $469.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.