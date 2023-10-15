Tower View Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 851,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,657,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.96. 4,305,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

