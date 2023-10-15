Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $681,000.

VHT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.04. 104,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,906. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

