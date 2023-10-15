Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.69. 1,969,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,815. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.28 and a 12 month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

