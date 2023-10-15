Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

ADBE traded down $10.87 on Friday, hitting $548.76. 2,834,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.