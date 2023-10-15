Tower View Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.03. 2,235,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.98 and its 200-day moving average is $388.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

