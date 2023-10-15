Tower View Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.94. 1,918,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,894. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.53 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

