Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. 472,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,484. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

