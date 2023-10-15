Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. The firm has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.02 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

