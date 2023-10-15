Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 73,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 639.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.49. 5,860,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,254. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

