Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,780,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

