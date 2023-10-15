Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. 601,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.81. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $254.87 and a 1 year high of $316.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

