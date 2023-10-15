Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,511 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,987,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.89. 1,270,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,470. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

