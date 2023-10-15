Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 2.1% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $17.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.55. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $378.60 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $236.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.11.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

