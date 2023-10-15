Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,983. The company has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

