Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 452,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 852.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,313,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 206,847 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,977. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

