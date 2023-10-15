Tower View Wealth Management LLC Sells 871 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nova worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nova by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nova by 38.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Nova by 99.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 18,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Nova by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.06. 56,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,262. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVMI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

