Tower View Wealth Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $60.12. 6,601,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

