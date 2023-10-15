Tower View Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. American National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.91.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

