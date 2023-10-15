Tower View Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up about 2.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $138.12. 655,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.50. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

