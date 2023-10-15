Tower View Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.11.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $273.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,091. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

