Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 14,462 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 117.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 91.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Crocs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Crocs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, with a total value of $198,159.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,364.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

