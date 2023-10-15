Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 24,649 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 2.1% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 485.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after buying an additional 2,970,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,982,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

