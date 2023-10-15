Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 578 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 2,951,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

