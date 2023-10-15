Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 4 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $947,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded up $35.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5,932.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,474. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,134.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,998.64. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,935.00 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

