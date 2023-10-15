Townsend & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.1 %

COP stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.86. 5,592,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,743,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.